First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $194.50

Shares of First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $194.50 and traded as low as $183.69. First National Bank Alaska shares last traded at $183.69, with a volume of 135 shares trading hands.
First National Bank Alaska Stock Up 0.2 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.38. The firm has a market cap of $582.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.27.
First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.66 million for the quarter.
First National Bank Alaska Cuts Dividend
About First National Bank Alaska
First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. The company offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth.
