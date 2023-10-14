First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $194.50

Shares of First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $194.50 and traded as low as $183.69. First National Bank Alaska shares last traded at $183.69, with a volume of 135 shares trading hands.

First National Bank Alaska Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.38. The firm has a market cap of $582.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.27.

Get First National Bank Alaska alerts:

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.66 million for the quarter.

First National Bank Alaska Cuts Dividend

About First National Bank Alaska

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. First National Bank Alaska’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.95%.

(Get Free Report)

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. The company offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First National Bank Alaska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Bank Alaska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.