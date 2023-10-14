First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 14,980 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $23,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 852.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $58.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $66.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

