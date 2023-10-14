First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $39.73 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 416,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,857 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $39,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 46,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

BATS EFG opened at $86.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.