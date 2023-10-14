First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 574,997 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574,997 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $48,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $70.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.47. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

