First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,065,720,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of FTCS opened at $74.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.42 and a fifty-two week high of $79.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

