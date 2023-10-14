First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) is Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Shilanski & Associates Inc. reduced its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up about 2.8% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Shilanski & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $7,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,194.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 28,428 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth about $15,033,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth about $228,000.

FTSM traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $59.57. 3,317,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,264. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.26 and a twelve month high of $59.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

