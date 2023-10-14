First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the September 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 709.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 53,135 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 255,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,107,000 after buying an additional 8,635 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.61. 9,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,347. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $101.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.31 and a 200-day moving average of $92.85.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.238 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

