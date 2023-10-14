First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 43,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 98.1% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 349,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,886,000 after buying an additional 173,058 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 21.6% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 7,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 66,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 30,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 16,320 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FDL stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.56. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $32.23 and a twelve month high of $38.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.