First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) is Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 460,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,071 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers comprises about 2.3% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $21,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.39. 636,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,786. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.27.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

