First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Stake Reduced by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 638.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 342.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter valued at $52,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $45.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.27.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Dividend Announcement

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2241 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

