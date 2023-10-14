First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,393 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 66.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FPE stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.98.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

