First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Stake Lessened by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,393 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of FPE stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $18.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

