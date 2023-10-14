FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of FirstService from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of FirstService from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.80.

NASDAQ FSV opened at $142.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.32. FirstService has a 52-week low of $117.94 and a 52-week high of $163.95.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 20.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstService will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSV. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,993,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,433,000 after purchasing an additional 85,703 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FirstService by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,626,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,932,000 after purchasing an additional 61,747 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,014,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,268,000 after buying an additional 17,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,456,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,352,000 after acquiring an additional 33,025 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in FirstService by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,350,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,411,000 after acquiring an additional 13,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

