Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.58

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and traded as high as $0.64. Fission Uranium shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 78,110 shares trading hands.
Fission Uranium Stock Down 1.6 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50.
Fission Uranium Company Profile
Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan; and West Cluff property covering and area of 11,148 hectares located in the Western Athabasca Basin.
