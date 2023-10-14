FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target Lowered to $98.00 at Mizuho

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $122.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

FMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered shares of FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised FMC from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $148.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FMC from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $112.87.

Get FMC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FMC

FMC Price Performance

FMC stock opened at $62.41 on Tuesday. FMC has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $134.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.68.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). FMC had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 47.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira bought 2,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer purchased 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira bought 2,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FMC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in FMC in the first quarter worth $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.