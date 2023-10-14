Focus Graphite (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.22

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.22 and traded as low as $0.15. Focus Graphite shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 1,523 shares.
Focus Graphite Stock Down 5.8 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.22.
About Focus Graphite
Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Focus Graphite
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.