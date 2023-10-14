Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $17.47 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.9% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 100,174.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,446,186,000 after purchasing an additional 530,979,425 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $2,519,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 98.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,180,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045,912 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 18,231.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,281 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Argus cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.85.

PEP opened at $160.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

