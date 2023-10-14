Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,145 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Accenture were worth $32,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Accenture by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 19,913.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 7,169 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 87,294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,937,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in Accenture by 2.9% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 376,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $116,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.24.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $301.83 on Friday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $330.43. The firm has a market cap of $200.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $314.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.94.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.60%.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $4,832,510. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.