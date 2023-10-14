Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 620,208 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,105,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620,208 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $23,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 3.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 29.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCCS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $211.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.52 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

