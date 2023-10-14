Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $14.46 Million Holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,920 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $14,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MBUU shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.86.

Malibu Boats Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $48.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.58. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.57 and a 1-year high of $65.45.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.72. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $372.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

