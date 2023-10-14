Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $15.16 Million Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,860 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $15,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $439,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOPE opened at $116.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.12 and a 1 year high of $124.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.88.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $210.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total value of $59,043.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,905 shares in the company, valued at $317,632.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Grand Canyon Education news, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $281,875.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,503.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total value of $59,043.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,632.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

