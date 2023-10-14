Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $15.24 Million Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,328 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,490 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.22% of SPS Commerce worth $15,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPSC. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 1,792.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 74.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPSC opened at $167.12 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.58 and a 52-week high of $196.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 100.67 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.89.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $130.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.67.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,956,311.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

