Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $24 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $24,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,473,533.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,048. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.64.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of TROW opened at $100.65 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.04 and a 12-month high of $134.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.29 and its 200 day moving average is $110.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.31.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

