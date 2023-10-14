Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $31.88 Million Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 105.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,152,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591,201 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.97% of Premier worth $31,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PINC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Premier by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,740,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,061 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,419,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,966,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Premier by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,216,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,205,000 after buying an additional 390,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Premier by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,647,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,715,000 after buying an additional 343,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PINC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Premier from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Premier from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Premier from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered Premier from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

Premier Stock Performance

Shares of Premier stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.32. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.94 and a 12 month high of $35.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Premier had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Premier’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Premier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

