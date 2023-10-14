Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Lowers Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $20,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 34,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 457.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD opened at $101.38 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.41 and a 1-year high of $112.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.43.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

