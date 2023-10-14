Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 24,013 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 592,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,013 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $15,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,087.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter worth $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 7,168.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the first quarter worth $64,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZWS stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $30.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.44, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.62.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $403.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.36 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

