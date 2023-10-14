Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 107,180 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107,180 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.31% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $14,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 544.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter worth $30,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 83.1% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 64.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stephens increased their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE HOMB opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.19. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.77 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $257.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.07 million. On average, analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.80%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.