Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Fortis from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from $61.50 to $60.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Fortis from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.81.

Fortis Price Performance

FTS stock opened at $39.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Fortis has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $46.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.98.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Fortis had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.19%.

Institutional Trading of Fortis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,134,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortis by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,872,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,990,000 after buying an additional 675,957 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Fortis by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,423,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,888 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Fortis by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 10,979,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,702,000 after purchasing an additional 746,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Fortis by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,519,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,167,000 after purchasing an additional 58,862 shares during the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Articles

