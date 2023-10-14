FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO) vs. GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Head-To-Head Survey

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) and FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

GoodRx has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FOXO Technologies has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GoodRx and FOXO Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoodRx 0 9 5 0 2.36 FOXO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

GoodRx presently has a consensus target price of $8.44, indicating a potential upside of 58.90%. Given GoodRx’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GoodRx is more favorable than FOXO Technologies.

This table compares GoodRx and FOXO Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoodRx $766.55 million 2.76 -$32.83 million $0.03 177.06 FOXO Technologies $457,000.00 13.69 -$95.25 million N/A N/A

GoodRx has higher revenue and earnings than FOXO Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares GoodRx and FOXO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoodRx 1.58% 2.44% 1.26% FOXO Technologies -17,129.32% -1,962.97% -250.46%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.6% of GoodRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.6% of FOXO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of GoodRx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of FOXO Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GoodRx beats FOXO Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including subscriptions, pharma manufacturer solutions, and telehealth services. It serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About FOXO Technologies

FOXO Technologies Inc. engages in epigenetic biomarker underwriting technology and consumer engagement platform service business in the United States. It operates through two segments, FOXO Labs and FOXO Life. The company applies automated machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to discover epigenetic biomarkers of human health, wellness, and aging. It offers FOXO Labs, a commercializing proprietary epigenetic biomarker technology enables the adoption of saliva-based health and wellness biomarker solutions for underwriting and risk assessment; and FOXO Life, a sales and distribution platform focused on recruiting independent life insurance agents to sell life insurance with the Longevity Report. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. FOXO Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of FOXO Management LLC.

