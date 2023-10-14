Freehold Royalties Ltd. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

Freehold Royalties Price Performance

Shares of TSE FRU opened at C$14.59 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$12.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54. The stock has a market cap of C$2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.03.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a net margin of 45.86% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of C$73.71 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. CIBC dropped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on FRU

About Freehold Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.