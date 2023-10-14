Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.96. Friedman Industries shares last traded at $12.57, with a volume of 8,327 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Friedman Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $90.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.28.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter.

Friedman Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Friedman Industries’s payout ratio is 3.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Max Alan Reichenthal purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.35 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,002. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Max Alan Reichenthal bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,002. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Durga D. Agrawal bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $81,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,084.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $236,890 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Friedman Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 38.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 322,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,247 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.