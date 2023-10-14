Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Gartner worth $32,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IT. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 275.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 268.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.00.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $358.22 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.08 and a 52-week high of $377.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $346.56 and a 200-day moving average of $337.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 700,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,678,571.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $250,442.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,589.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 700,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,678,571.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,431,987. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

