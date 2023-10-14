GB Group (LON:GBG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $259.21

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 259.21 ($3.17) and traded as low as GBX 215.20 ($2.63). GB Group shares last traded at GBX 217.20 ($2.66), with a volume of 434,138 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GBG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on GB Group from GBX 405 ($4.96) to GBX 410 ($5.02) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of GB Group from GBX 405 ($4.96) to GBX 410 ($5.02) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on GB Group from GBX 335 ($4.10) to GBX 285 ($3.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 398.33 ($4.88).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 223.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 258.55. The stock has a market cap of £533.95 million, a PE ratio of -440.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.32.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital identity products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. It provides identity products comprising ID3global, an identity verification, IDscan, a ID document verification, IDscan core, a personalized document verification, Scannet, a venue ID verification, investigate, a search subject analysis, and ProID, a no-code industry verification solution.

