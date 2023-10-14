GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) PT Lowered to GBX 340

GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from GBX 375 ($4.59) to GBX 340 ($4.16) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of GB Group from GBX 335 ($4.10) to GBX 285 ($3.49) in a research report on Monday, June 19th.

GB Group Stock Performance

GB Group Company Profile

GBGPF opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.62. GB Group has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $3.50.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital identity products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. It provides identity products comprising ID3global, an identity verification, IDscan, a ID document verification, IDscan core, a personalized document verification, Scannet, a venue ID verification, investigate, a search subject analysis, and ProID, a no-code industry verification solution.

