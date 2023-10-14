Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.72

Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 15.72 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 12.85 ($0.16). Gemfields Group shares last traded at GBX 13.10 ($0.16), with a volume of 394,666 shares traded.

Gemfields Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 14.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 15.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The stock has a market cap of £154.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,280.00 and a beta of 0.21.

Gemfields Group Company Profile

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. It operates through six segments: Kagem Mining Limited, Montepuez Ruby Mining Limitada, Development assets, Faberge, Corporate, and Other. The company is involved in the emerald, beryl, ruby, and corundum mining activities; wholesale and retail of jewelry and watches through directly operated boutiques and international wholesale partners, faberge.com as well as online marketplaces; and consumer focused marketing campaigns.

