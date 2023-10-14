Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decrease of 58.2% from the September 15th total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 57.0 days.
Genel Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS GEGYF remained flat at $1.03 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34. Genel Energy has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $1.65.
Genel Energy Company Profile
