Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genelux were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genelux in the 1st quarter valued at $462,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Genelux in the first quarter worth about $920,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Genelux during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Genelux during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genelux during the first quarter worth about $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Genelux Price Performance

NASDAQ GNLX opened at $20.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.61. Genelux Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $40.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genelux

Genelux ( NASDAQ:GNLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts anticipate that Genelux Co. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Sean Ryder sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 572 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Zindrick sold 8,349 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $198,121.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,651 shares in the company, valued at $347,668.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,047 shares of company stock worth $7,784,462 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Genelux in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Genelux Profile

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.

