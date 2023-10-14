Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Piper Sandler

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Generac from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Generac from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. OTR Global raised Generac from a negative rating to a mixed rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Generac from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.52.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $101.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.66. Generac has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.51 million. Generac had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Generac will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $30,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,867.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $601,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,690 shares in the company, valued at $72,461,418.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $30,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,867.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,199,468 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Generac by 92,616.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,041,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,417 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 41.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,549,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,377,000 after acquiring an additional 743,267 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $59,121,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at $79,109,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 61.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,244,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,395,000 after acquiring an additional 475,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

