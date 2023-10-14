General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $265.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a positive rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $262.13.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $243.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 833.3% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

