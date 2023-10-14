General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 3.5% in the second quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in General Electric by 0.9% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 11.0% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 22.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 5.3% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GE. Argus boosted their price objective on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer cut General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.71.

General Electric Stock Down 1.8 %

GE opened at $109.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $119.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 52 week low of $52.19 and a 52 week high of $117.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.87.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

