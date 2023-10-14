General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT Lowered to $43.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.47.

Get General Motors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GM

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a 12 month low of $29.54 and a 12 month high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 28,556 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 67,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Motors

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.