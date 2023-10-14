Genesis Land Development (TSE:GDC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.43

Genesis Land Development Corp. (TSE:GDC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.43 and last traded at C$2.40, with a volume of 860 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.36.

Genesis Land Development Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of C$138.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.77.

Genesis Land Development (TSE:GDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$53.19 million during the quarter. Genesis Land Development had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.87%.

About Genesis Land Development

Genesis Land Development Corp., an integrated land developer and residential home builder, owns and develops a portfolio of residential lands and serviced lots in the Calgary Metropolitan Area, Canada. It operates through two segments, Land Development and Home Building. The Land Development segment acquires, plans, rezones, subdivides, services, and sells residential lots, and commercial and industrial lands to third-party developers and builders.

