Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.90 and last traded at $18.84. 47,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 120,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genie Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Genie Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $519.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.73.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.46 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 17.99%.

Genie Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Genie Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alan B. Rosenthal sold 2,500 shares of Genie Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,766.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Genie Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Genie Energy by 232.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,614,000 after purchasing an additional 920,237 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Genie Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,209,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,100,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Genie Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Genie Energy by 108.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 384,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 200,299 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Genie Energy by 259.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 251,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy advisory and brokerage services; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

