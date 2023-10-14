Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at BTIG Research

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BTIG Research from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GMAB. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $638.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $32.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.62. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $613.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.77 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 16.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 38,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

