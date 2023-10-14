Genuit Group (LON:PLP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $567.00

Genuit Group plc (LON:PLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 567 ($6.94) and traded as low as GBX 564 ($6.90). Genuit Group shares last traded at GBX 567 ($6.94), with a volume of 261,641 shares traded.
Genuit Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 567 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 567.
About Genuit Group
Polypipe Group plc manufactures and sells plastic piping, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Genuit Group
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Genuit Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuit Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.