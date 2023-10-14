George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $119.12

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $119.12 and traded as low as $110.08. George Weston shares last traded at $110.08, with a volume of 1,811 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WNGRF. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of George Weston from C$183.00 to C$181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on George Weston from C$180.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on George Weston from C$192.00 to C$177.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.72 and its 200 day moving average is $119.05.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

