Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Earns Market Perform Rating from Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs reissued their market perform rating on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GILD. HSBC began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a reduce rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.05.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $77.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $65.70 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The company has a market cap of $96.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

