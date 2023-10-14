Gladstone Capital Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.

Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 84.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.99 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.6%.

Shares of GLAD stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Gladstone Capital has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $11.28. The firm has a market cap of $370.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 44.11% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $22.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 255.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 41,638 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,681,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. 10.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GLAD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

