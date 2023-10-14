Gladstone Commercial Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th.

Gladstone Commercial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years. Gladstone Commercial has a payout ratio of -500.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.2%.

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $20.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $475.42 million, a PE ratio of -45.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.55). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $38.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.20 million. Research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Commercial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,412,000 after purchasing an additional 33,911 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 18.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,603,000 after purchasing an additional 522,242 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,207,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,601,000 after purchasing an additional 133,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 994,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after purchasing an additional 53,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 921,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,396,000 after purchasing an additional 52,871 shares in the last quarter. 46.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.

