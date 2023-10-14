Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th.
Gladstone Commercial has increased its dividend by an average of 81.7% annually over the last three years.
Gladstone Commercial Price Performance
GOODN stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $24.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.95.
About Gladstone Commercial
Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.
